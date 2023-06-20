Four people accused of depriving of liberty to an elderly person, they were arrested in the colonia 3 de octubre, thanks to a report given to the 911 emergency number, in which they indicated that there were armed people in said settlement.

In said report it was mentioned that the armed men were aboard a Pick Un type vehicle in the neighborhood Villa Urrutia.

After the alert, elements of the Municipal Police toured the streets of the neighborhood in question, when they saw a vehicle with the characteristics of the reporter, an F150 Pickup that was being driven at excessive speed, so they went after the unit.

Upon reaching him, they called a stop to the driver, who, when stopping the vehicle, tried, like his companions, to flee on foot.

One of them was intervened by an agent, while the rest of the officers deployed a search operation in the area, to locate the rest of the fugitives.

When reviewing the Pick Up, officers found an elderly man with his hands tied, The person asking for help, once the officers helped him, told them that moments before the men had entered his home, tied him up and forced him into the unit.