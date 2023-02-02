DJulia W. from Remshalden-Grunbach (Baden-Württemberg), who has been missing for a week and a half, is dead. During a police search in the Kirchheim/Teck area, investigators found her body in Oberlenningen (Esslingen district) near a railway embankment. According to information from the FAZ, the police officers were able to provisionally identify them based on their clothing.

She wore the jacket with which she left her parents’ house in Grunbach at 6:30 a.m. on January 24. The student attended grade 11 at the Albertus-Magnus-Gymnasium in the Sommerrain district of Stuttgart. She actually wanted to take part in classes at the Catholic private high school the Tuesday before last. But she never got there because she had taken a regional train to Kirchheim/Teck that morning. From there she must have changed to a train to Lenningen.

The investigators were initially unable to find any visible injuries on the body that could provide an indication of the cause of death. An autopsy should now clarify whether she was killed, whether there was an external influence and a homicide, or whether she possibly took her own life.

However, it cannot be ruled out that Julia W. made an acquaintance at a state league handball game in the Stegwiesenhalle in Geradstetten on January 22, two days before she disappeared, which was her undoing. On that day, the men’s handball team from SV Remshalden played against HSW Owen/Lenningen, maybe they got to know a spectator better there. She had written to her parents via Whatsapp that she would go to school, but she had told her friends the opposite. On Wednesday, Julia’s parents said in an interview with SWR: “We assumed all day that she would come home in the evening.” When she could not be reached via Whatsapp in the evening, the father called the police.