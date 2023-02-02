This season has been a dream for Newcastle. They are in fourth place in the Premier League with many options to get a ticket to the next Champions League, or at least with an almost signed Europa League. In addition, for the first time in the span of 44 years, the magpies team has reached the final of the English League Cup, better known as the Carabao Cup, where they will seek to win their first title under the rule of the Arab sheikhs against the Ten Hag English giant Manchester United.
It is obvious that the investment within the club is being more fruitful. Thus, the magpies could surprise in the next transfer market with reinforcements from the world elite. The sheikhs’ position is clear, if the team reaches the Champions League, they will be able to provide the club with an important rain of tickets to strengthen the team and one of the big names that the board dreams of is Jude Bellingham.
English sources report that the black-and-white club wants to fight one-on-one with Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid for the signing of the young star from Borussia Dortmund, for whom they will have the necessary money to pay for his purchase as well as being able to offer him A stellar salary, the best of the squad to be specific. However, as we have previously mentioned, this scenario is only viable if the club gets a Champions League position, otherwise it will be difficult to undertake his signing.
