Recycling HSY collects tens of thousands of Christmas trees again for recovery: The spruce can be left next to the waste canopy

The former Christmas trees can end up with two purposes: either they become wood chips as a support for compost in Espoo or they are burned with mixed waste in Vantaa.

Helsinki Regional Environmental Services (HSY) is once again collecting tens of thousands of Christmas trees for recovery with other waste. About 55,000 spruces have been collected each year.

When the spruce is ready to give up, it can be left to wait near the waste canopy or bins. From there, six will be grabbed at no extra charge.

HSY instructs that spruce should not be taken into the waste facility to block access routes. On the other hand, care should be taken not to pile snow on the spruce.

Usually spruces are collected while biowaste is removed. An individual spruce can also be taken to Sortti station free of charge.

Of the six most of it ends up in Ämmässuo, Espoo. About one hundred tonnes of wood chips are obtained from spruce, which is used as a support in composting in a biowaste treatment plant.

If biowaste is not collected separately from the property, six will be taken away with mixed waste. Then it will not end up in Ämmässuo but at the Vantaa waste-to-energy plant for incineration.

Spruce is collected from residential properties, schools and kindergartens during January – February.

The collection only applies to real spruces. The place of the broken artificial spruce is a mixed waste bin. If it does not fit in the container, the sort station is selected as the location.