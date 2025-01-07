A 7-year-old boy, Tinotenda Pudu, has survived alone for five days in the Matusadona National Parkin Zimbabwe, a nature reserve “infested with lions,” according to the African country’s congresswoman Mutsa Murombedzi on her Twitter account.

“Now that he has rested and stabilized, a mental health team will evaluate him soon, focusing on your mental healthto ensure that he has not suffered lasting trauma,” he explained in that message, in which he echoed the news.

Tinotenda Pudu disappeared from his village on December 27 and five days later he was found in the Matusadona reserve after a extensive search device in which police, rangers and members of the local community have participated. The search for the little boy was made difficult by heavy rains in the northern region, which made it difficult for rangers to locate his tracks.

“A true miracle in the remote rural area of ​​Kariba. Tinotenda Pudu wandered away, became disoriented and, unknowingly, headed to the dangerous Matusadonha park. After 5 long and agonizing days in the jungle near the Hogwe River, which flows into the Ume River, the child was found alive by the incredible rangers of Matusadona Africa Parks,” the congresswoman expressed on the social network after the discovery of the minor alive.

A statement from Zimbabwe Parks has detailed that little Pudo walked a total of 49 kilometers and survived on “wild fruits” on his journey. “It is estimated that he walked through the harsh terrain of the lion-infested Matusadonha National Park for 49 kilometers from his village to the point where he was found. During this period, he survived based on wild fruits and dug a small hole along the dry river bank to access groundwater for drinking, a technique that is well known in drought-prone areas.”