Last year began for Vincent Keymer in the “Current Sports Studio” and ended with a world championship title. At the beginning of January, Germany’s best chess player sat in a television studio on the Lerchenberg in Mainz, near his home in Saulheim, and explained to ZDF presenter Katrin Müller-Hohenstein, among other things, what would be going on in his head if she, as his counterpart, chose the opening move f4: “I would be surprised.” The first move is traditionally e4.