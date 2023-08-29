Home page politics

Ramzan Kadyrov is the ruler of the Russian province of Chechnya. © -/AP/dpa

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian opposition figure warns that the life of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov could also be at risk.

Moscow – After the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the life of Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov could also be threatened. The Russian opposition figure and former member of the Duma, Dmitry Gudkov, warns of this. The Kremlin will now turn against other powerful people who threaten its existence. The leader of the Chechens, “Putin’s bloodhound” Kadyrov, is now particularly at risk.

Kadyrov has long been considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But when Prigozhin began to rail against the Russian Defense Ministry, Kadyrov publicly supported him. According to reports, this did not go down well in the Kremlin. Many were already suspicious of Kadyrov, years ago he boasted that he had killed Russian soldiers in the Chechen war.

Is Kadyrov’s life also at risk? Russian politician believes ‘Putin’s bloodhound’ was dead

So far, Putin has succeeded in integrating Kadyrov and the Chechens into the Russian power structure. Yes, Gudkov warns in the Russia-critical channel Nexta: “Putin has stopped playing the referee between different Kremlin factions. More precisely, he can no longer cope with this role. The conflicts penetrate outwards.”

According to Gudkov, one of the conflicts that has broken out is that of Yevgeny Prigozhin. He died in a plane crash on the evening of August 23. The background is still unclear, many international observers are assuming an act of revenge by the Kremlin. Prigozhin led an uprising in June, sending his mercenaries first to Rostov-on-Don, then marching on Moscow before turning back after negotiations. Other commanders of Wagner’s were among those who died in the plane crash, including Dmitri Utkin, co-founder and namesake of the mercenary force.

“Putin’s bloodhound” Kadyrov publicly mourns the loss of Prigozhin

Gudkov fears that Kadyrov’s life could also be in jeopardy, and that there will also be a conflict with him. According to the Russian opposition figure, this is because “Kadyrov is one of the greatest opponents of Russian statehood.” The Chechen commands his own army, which is well trained. And: “Kadyrov has a great influence outside of the security apparatus,” says Gudkov.

Kadyrov is a thorn in the flesh of the siloviki, well-connected members of the Russian security apparatus. Gudkow predicts that there will soon be an open conflict. And there is also a risk of escalation between the Russian FSB secret service and the Ministry of Defense. Internal tensions in Russia, Gudkov believes, are growing rapidly. (fmu)