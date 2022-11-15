The government of the State of Amapá presented during the COP27 (United Nations Climate Conference) the project to create the Amaparque, a large conservation area for leisure, sports and contemplation of nature. The proposal is that the site will have about 6,500 hectares, the equivalent of the area of ​​Lithuania or Sri Lanka, making it the largest metropolitan park in the world.

The initiative, developed by Phytorestore do Brasil, intends to recover the Igarapé da Fortaleza watershed, one of the main undertow areas in the Metropolitan Region of Macapá and Santana, with special attention to Lagoa dos Índios. 660 thousand people live in the 2 municipalities, 2/3 of the entire population of the State.

The implementation of the project is a series of scientific studies on the local ecosystem and a large ecological and tourist complex, with the creation of linear parks and protection areas. All actions in this project seek to reconcile the needs of the local population with the process of reversing the environmental degradation of the Ressacas areas. The objective is to seek solutions for the ecological rehabilitation of degraded areas, improve urban mobility and reduce unhealthy conditions in wetlands and their surroundings.

“The 660,000 inhabitants that populate the region will benefit from the large ecological and tourist complex, which provides for the creation of linear parks and protection areas in Ressaca da Lagoa dos Índios, involving a total of 17.43 km²”says the government of Amapá. “The project will bring well-being to communities, generate employment opportunities, create income, improve health and safety and attract tourism to our region.”

With the project, Amapá will be able to have a Ramsar Site, which comprises a wetland of international ecological relevance recognized by the unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The initiative to create the park is in line with the New Economy of Amapá, which seeks economic development while respecting the environment and providing quality of life.

The secretaries of Planning for Amapá, Eduardo Tavares, and for the Environment, Joel Nogueira, presented the proposal.

🇧🇷In the end, we want a large conservation and leisure area, with educational spaces and contemplation”, said Tavares.

The project is in the phase of technical studies that will present a diagnosis with information about the soil, relief, geology, water and climate, fauna, flora, ecosystem services, socioeconomics and possibilities for public use.

PROJECT STUDY

Amaparque is today the largest biodiversity and ecosystem recovery project in wetlands in the Amazon region, originating from scientific studies based on the main national (SNUC – National System of Conservation Units) and international (IUCN – International Union for Conservation of Conservation) methodologies. Nature).

The project consists of creating conservation units in the Igarapé Fortaleza Hydrographic Basin, linear parks in 6 strategic stretches of the metropolitan region, sewage treatment by phytoremediation, an Ecomuseum, community lighthouses, in addition to a hangover experience center with access Lagoa dos Índios area.

“Over the years, our Ressacas have suffered from the destruction of nature, water pollution and deforestation. The time has come to preserve them through an exemplary project of urban environmental intervention, based on scientific knowledge, with prerogatives of respect, energy efficiency, accessibility and sustainability”, says Lilian Hengleng, commercial director of Phytostore do Brasil, the company that developed the project.

THE HANGOVERS

“The Ressaca” is the local term used to name the wetlands of Amapá, which are extensive wetlands, of extreme importance to the world’s ecosystem. Considered cradles of diversity, the Ressacas serve as a habitat and breeding ground for 40% of the world’s fauna and flora species.

It is estimated that these areas provide water and food for more than 1 billion people across the planet. However, due to urban advances and irregular activities on wetlands, these areas are at risk, disappearing three times faster than forests. Since 1700, 90% of these areas have disappeared worldwide.

“The Ressacas are the jewel of the people of Amapa, made up of canals, springs, lakes and countless creeks. A heritage not only environmental, but also cultural, economic and of local identity for the population, being a source of livelihood and housing for many families. This ecosystem of great ecological value provides food for countless species of animals, especially fish, mammals and birds. It also houses plants such as piripiri, mururé, sororoca, buriti, buritirana and açaí”, says the government of Amapá.

“The importance of Hangovers is also due to their ability to function like the human kidney. Hangovers absorb and filter water, reduce pollution and improve the quality of the climate. The Government of Amapá works to further unite the people of Amapá with nature.”

RAMSAR SITE

One of the objectives of Amaparque is to transform the Ressacas of the Igarapé da Fortaleza Basin into the only Ramsar Site in the world in an urban area (Ramsar Convention Area).

The Ramsar Site is an international seal for wetlands that preserve great environmental value, allowing to increase the protection of this ecosystem. The government of the State of Amapá will seek this recognition for the Ressacas da Lagoa dos Índios. According to data from the WRI (World Resources Institute), recovering around 40% of the global coverage of this type of biome by 2050 could reduce CO2 levels by one gigaton per year.

To this end, a team of more than 200 professionals went into the field throughout 2022 to collect data on vegetation, fauna, climate, soil, water and various other attributes, which will scientifically support the proposal to protect the backwater areas of the Watershed of Igarapé Fortaleza. Numerous studies and research have been carried out, some of them developed for the first time in the area, with the aim of understanding and recording the richness and importance of this local ecosystem.

SANITATION AND MOBILITY

Amaparque plans to improve urban mobility by offering bicycle paths and accessible sidewalks in linear parks spread across several points, which will increase the population’s access to hangover areas.

Among the urban interventions carried out by the project, Filtering Gardens will be implemented in the Macapaba neighborhood, with the aim of treating a daily volume of 4,800 m³ of sewage produced by activities in the neighborhood. Occupying a total area of ​​35,000 m² and serving a population of 30,000 inhabitants, the Filtrating Gardens are a sustainable technology based on nature for sewage treatment based on a set of planted filters, without the addition of chemical components and which enables the treatment of sewage within the parameters of the relevant federal and state legislation.

“Sanitation is a matter of extreme importance not only for the preservation of nature, but also for the health of the people of Amapá. Currently, more than 75% of the population does not have any type of sewage collection and treatment (Atlas Esgotos, 2022). This will be the 1st Filtering Garden model in the state, a technology that has a low impact on the environment and that can be replicated in several other locations”says the government.