There war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, which has been going on since 2015, has forcefully entered the speeches of Formula 1, after the terrorist action on Friday afternoon in Jeddah. While the first free practice of the day of Formula 1 was underway, a missile hit the Aramco plant, located 20 km from the Saudi track. The huge black column of smoke showed itself like this in all its agonizing wake throughout the day, and still on Saturday morning it has not yet dissolved. Obviously drivers, team principals, organizers, Liberty Media and Federation leaders have expressed their concerns about their safety to government officials, who have however reassured everyone, promising a further increase in the level of guard for the entire weekend.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the president of the FIA ​​spoke to the microphones of the media present on the circuit, Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “We had a meeting with the senior safety officials, and also spoke with the drivers and team managers. The target of the attacks is the oil company (Aramco, ed), they hit the infrastructure and not the civilians or the Formula 1 race. We have been assured that the racetrack is a safe environment and it will also be during the race ”.

The joint official communication of Formula 1 and FIA on the continuation of the weekend arrived on Saturday morning, followed by the confirmation of the GPDA, the drivers’ association.