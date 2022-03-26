The Real Murcia board is finalizing the details of an agreement with the German multinational Adidas so that this brand can wear the centenary entity for the coming seasons. It is the option that the leaders of the Murcian club like the most, who have practically closed the deal.

In this way, a period of four years in which Hummel dressed the Murcian team would end. Just since Víctor Gálvez signed an agreement with the Danish brand in 2018, breaking a previous one that was in force with another brand.

It should be remembered that Tornel’s group was forced upon his arrival in November 2018 to renegotiate the conditions of Hummel’s contract with the club, which caused Murcia to go from having to pay for this concept to entering close to 100,000 euros per season thanks to the official club store located on the ground floor of the Enrique Roca.

The debt with Umbro



But Gálvez, with his movement and unilateral breach of the contract, had already caused the anger of Umbro, who had the rights until 2020. The English firm took the case to court and it sentenced the Grana club to compensate it with 120,000 euros. After some payments and large doses of diplomacy, the Grana leaders agreed with Umbro that at the end of Hummel’s contract in 2022 they would once again be in charge of the first team kits and the Grana bases in exchange for forgiving the 70,000 euros currently still has pending collection. If Adidas finally arrives, the club will have to face what is owed to Umbro.