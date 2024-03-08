The final gala of Miss World 2024 is close. The beauty queens are already in Mumbai, India, ready to participate in this new edition, where a winner will be crowned who will reign for an entire year as the most beautiful woman on the planet. Among them, Ariagny Daboin, Miss Venezuela World, is one of the favorites to hold the crown against the 119 competitors.

Within this global event, public participation is important and can represent a great help for the ambassador of Creole beauty. For this reason, we will present to you in the following note how you can vote in favor of Ariagny Daboin in the Multimedia Challenge by means of easy steps.

How to vote in Miss World 2024 for Ariagny Daboin?

If you want to give your support to Miss Venezuela, Ariagny Daboin, in the next edition of Miss World 2024, it is important that you pay attention to this step by step that we will show you below:

Head to the App Store and download the MobStar app

Create an account in the aforementioned application

Place Miss Venezuela among the participants

Like all their posts.

Each 'like' is equivalent to one vote. This process is the same for all contestants in the international beauty pageant.

Public voting is characteristic of pageants such as Miss World or Miss Universe. Photo: MobStar

Who is Ariagny Daboin, Miss Venezuela World?

At 27 years old, Ariagny Daboin has already captured everyone's attention, not only with her physical beauty, but also with her intellectual depth and social commitment. The current Venezuelan beauty queen has a degree in psychology. This has allowed her to create her project Vidas Brillantes, dedicated to children and adolescents.

Her most notable achievement in modeling was achieved by winning the 2021 edition of Miss Venezuela World, which gave her the chance to compete for the Miss World crown this year.

How many times has Venezuela won Miss World?

To date, Venezuela has six titles within this competition.

Susana Duijm (1955)

Pilin León (1981)

Astrid Carolina Herrera (1984)

Ninitbeth Leal (1991)

Jacqueline Aguilera (1995)

Ivian Sarcos (2011).

Who will appear at Miss World 2024?

Shree Sani, the first Indian-American to be Miss World America, will act as a behind-the-scenes host through social media. Karan Johar and Megan Young will host the ceremony.

Likewise, Shaan, the popular Indian pop star, will ignite the audience with his live performance.