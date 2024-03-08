Last Thursday, March 7, 2024, was quite fateful for the world of anime and manga, with the news that the creator of dragon ball, Akira Toriyama, has left this plane due to an illness that had not really been reported before. With this in mind, it is evident that nostalgia for his work was going to arise immediately, and it is a relief to know that it is preserved on streaming platforms, as well as Blu Ray discs containing all the seasons of this franchise.

In Mexico we could say that the brand content is somewhat dispersed, but first we have the MAXin which it is available Dragon Ball Z Kai, an improved version of the three biggest villains of the saga, only in Latin their voices were changed for well-known themes. Some people have grown up with this alternative, so it cannot be said that it is despised, but rather that it was already directed at other people.

Then we have Amazon Prime Videowhere all the movies from the first are dragon ball as well as Zeven the newest of Super call super heroonly with the drawback that The Battle of the Gods and Super Broly They are not there to be seen in the service. As for the series, it is available from Raditz's arrival on Earth until the end of Garlic Jr's filler arc, being the original version of Z but with the Blu Ray remastering to view it in extended format and HD resolution.

Finally there is the most complete option, Crunchyrollwhich gives us all the episodes of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball GT. However, there are no shortage of drawbacks, and the Super saga is the only one that does not have a Latin Spanish dubbing, even though it does exist. Also, the movies are not available on the service, so users will only be able to rely on canon, since the films do not contribute anything to the plot.

With this in mind, it would be wise to have membership in Prime and Crunchyroll to see as much as possible of this saga.

Via: TX

Editor's note: I have been able to watch some episodes on Amazon Prime, and they have super good quality, even though the dubbing is old, you can see how they arranged the audio files so that they were decent. So if I could recommend something, it would be Amazon.