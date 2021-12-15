The Miss World 2021 is a few hours away from being able to carry out its final ceremony, in which more than 100 candidates from all over the world (including from Paraguay), will parade to demonstrate their beauty, candor and humanity. Precisely, the Miss World contest aims at what they call Beauty with Purpose, which is an initiative of the Miss World organization that seeks that the queens of this contest can carry out humanitarian actions to fight poverty, hunger and other issues that they can afflict the most vulnerable human beings. Since 1951, the Morley family has made the main decisions of the contest and it will be its president, Julia Morley, who will announce the most beautiful woman in the world.
In this note you will be able to know how to enjoy Miss World 2021 in the territory of Paraguay, and more information about the Guarani sovereign, Bethania Borba, who will parade along with the most outstanding participants of the contest.
When is Miss World 2021?
The 70th edition of Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 pm on E! Entertainment and Telemundo.
Bethania Borba at Miss World 2021
Bethania He was born in the city of Presidente Franco, Alto Paraná department, where he grew up with his parents. She attended her primary and secondary studies at the “Espíritu Santo” private school in the same city, where she ventured into the world of beauty, participating in various contests on behalf of her institution as a student queen. Today he is in Puerto Rico representing Paraguay in the Miss World 2021.
Who are the candidates?
A total of 103 models will participate in the beauty pageant. Among the members are the Puerto Rican Aryam Díaz Rosado and the Peruvian Paula Montes. Meet them all here.
- Peru: Paula Montes Pastor
- Poland: Karolina Bielawska
- Portugal: Lidy Andrade Alves
- Puerto Rico: Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado
- Czech Republic: Karolína Kopíncová
- Dominican Republic: Emmy Peña Sánchez
- Brazil: Caroline Gomes Teixeira
- Bulgaria: Eva Dobreva
- Cambodia: Phum sophorn
- Cameroon: Audrey Nabila Monkam
- Canada: Svetlana Mamaeva
- Albania: Amela Agastra
- Angola: Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos
- Argentina: Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata
- Armenia: Mirna bzdigian
- Bahamas: Sienna evans
- Belgium: Céline Van Outysel
- Belize: Markeisha young
- Belarus: Daria Goncharevich
- Bolivia: Alondra Mercado Campos
- Bosnia: Herzegovina Adna Biber
- Botswana: Palesa Molefe
- Chili: Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo
- China: Jiang siqi
- Colombia: Andrea Aguilera Arroyave
- South Korea: Tara hong
- Ivory Coast: Olivia Yacé
- Costa Rica: Tamara Dal Maso Gardela
- Curaçao: Alvinette soliana
- Ecuador: Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra
- The Savior: Nicole Alvarez
- Scotland: Claudia Francesca Todd
- Slovakia: Lioness Novoberdaliu
- Slovenia: Maja Čolić
- Spain: Ana Garcia Second
- U.S: Shree saini
- Estonia: Karolin Kippasto
- Ethiopia: Rediet berhanu
- Philippines: Tracy Maureen Perez
- Finland: Emilia Lepomäki
- France: April benayoum
- Welsh: Olivia harris
- Ghana: Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui
- Gibraltar: Janice sampere
- Guadeloupe: Prescillia Larose
- Guatemala: Katherine Michelle Calderon
- Guinea: Nene Mariama Saran Bah
- Guinea Bissau: Itchacenia Cabral da Costa
- Equatorial Guinea: Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo
- Haiti: Erlande berger
- Honduras: Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez
- Hungary: Lili Tótpeti
- India: Manasa Varanasi
- Indonesia: Pricilia Carla Yules
- England: Rehema Muthamia
- Iraq: Maria farhad
- Ireland: Pamela Ashley Uba
- North Ireland: Anna leitch
- Iceland: Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir
- Cayman Islands: Rashana hydes
- Italy: Claudia motta
- Jamaica: Khalia hall
- Japan: Tamaki Hoshi
- Kazakhstan: Nazerke Karmanova
- Kenya: Sharon obara
- Luxembourg: Emilie boland
- Macau: Jia Ni Yuan
- Madagascar: Saya Nellie Anjaratiana
- Malaysia: Lavanya sivaji
- Malt: Naomi dingli
- Mauricio: Angélique Sanson
- Mexico: Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- Moldova: Tatiana Ovcinicova
- Mongolia: Burte-Ujin Anu
- Namibia: Annerie mare
- Nepal: Namrata shrestha
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- Nigeria: Oluchi Chioma Madubuike
- Norway: Amine storrød
- Netherlands: Lizzy dobbe
- Panama: Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin
- Rwanda: Grace Ingabire
- St. Lucia: Tyler theophane
- Senegal: Penda Sy
- Serbia: Andrijana Savić
- Singapore: Khai ling ho
- Sint Maarten: Lara Mateo
- Somalia: Khadija Omar
- Sri Lanka: Sadé Greenwood
- South Africa: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
- South Sudan: Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel
- Sweden: Gabriella lomm mann
- Tanzania: Juliana Rugumisa
- Trinidad and Tobago: Jeanine Kimberly Brandt
- Tunisia: Amani layouni
- Turkey: Dilara Korkmaz
- Ukraine: Aleksandra Yaremchuk
- Uganda: Elizabeth bagaya
- Uruguay: Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal
- Venezuela: Alejandra José Conde Licón
- Vietnam: Đỗ Thị Hà
- Zambia: Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba.
Miss World 2021 schedule
The schedule in Lima will be at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
- Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 6.00 pm
- U.S: 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) 4:00 pm (Pacific Time)
- Argentina: 8.00 pm
- Chile and Venezuela: 7.00 pm
- Spain: 1.00 am (December 17)
Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Paraguay?
The beauty contest can be seen in Paraguay through E! Entertainment Television.
How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?
If you do not have the tools to be able to see Miss World 2021 on television, you can follow the incidents and events of the contest through La República Espectáculos.
