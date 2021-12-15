The Miss World 2021 is a few hours away from being able to carry out its final ceremony, in which more than 100 candidates from all over the world (including from Paraguay), will parade to demonstrate their beauty, candor and humanity. Precisely, the Miss World contest aims at what they call Beauty with Purpose, which is an initiative of the Miss World organization that seeks that the queens of this contest can carry out humanitarian actions to fight poverty, hunger and other issues that they can afflict the most vulnerable human beings. Since 1951, the Morley family has made the main decisions of the contest and it will be its president, Julia Morley, who will announce the most beautiful woman in the world.

In this note you will be able to know how to enjoy Miss World 2021 in the territory of Paraguay, and more information about the Guarani sovereign, Bethania Borba, who will parade along with the most outstanding participants of the contest.

When is Miss World 2021?

The 70th edition of Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 pm on E! Entertainment and Telemundo.

Bethania Borba at Miss World 2021

Bethania Borba is the Paraguayan representative to Miss World. Photo IP Paraguay.

Bethania He was born in the city of Presidente Franco, Alto Paraná department, where he grew up with his parents. She attended her primary and secondary studies at the “Espíritu Santo” private school in the same city, where she ventured into the world of beauty, participating in various contests on behalf of her institution as a student queen. Today he is in Puerto Rico representing Paraguay in the Miss World 2021.

Who are the candidates?

Miss World 2021 will have the presence of 103 participants from different countries. Photo: Miss World

A total of 103 models will participate in the beauty pageant. Among the members are the Puerto Rican Aryam Díaz Rosado and the Peruvian Paula Montes. Meet them all here.

Peru: Paula Montes Pastor

Poland: Karolina Bielawska

Portugal: Lidy Andrade Alves

Puerto Rico: Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado

Czech Republic: Karolína Kopíncová

Dominican Republic: Emmy Peña Sánchez

Brazil: Caroline Gomes Teixeira

Bulgaria: Eva Dobreva

Cambodia: Phum sophorn

Cameroon: Audrey Nabila Monkam

Canada: Svetlana Mamaeva

Albania: Amela Agastra

Angola: Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos

Argentina: Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata

Armenia: Mirna bzdigian

Bahamas: Sienna evans

Belgium: Céline Van Outysel

Belize: Markeisha young

Belarus: Daria Goncharevich

Bolivia: Alondra Mercado Campos

Bosnia: Herzegovina Adna Biber

Botswana: Palesa Molefe

Chili: Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo

China: Jiang siqi

Colombia: Andrea Aguilera Arroyave

South Korea: Tara hong

Ivory Coast: Olivia Yacé

Costa Rica: Tamara Dal Maso Gardela

Curaçao: Alvinette soliana

Ecuador: Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra

The Savior: Nicole Alvarez

Scotland: Claudia Francesca Todd

Slovakia: Lioness Novoberdaliu

Slovenia: Maja Čolić

Spain: Ana Garcia Second

U.S: Shree saini

Estonia: Karolin Kippasto

Ethiopia: Rediet berhanu

Philippines: Tracy Maureen Perez

Finland: Emilia Lepomäki

France: April benayoum

Welsh: Olivia harris

Ghana: Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui

Gibraltar: Janice sampere

Guadeloupe: Prescillia Larose

Guatemala: Katherine Michelle Calderon

Guinea: Nene Mariama Saran Bah

Guinea Bissau: Itchacenia Cabral da Costa

Equatorial Guinea: Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo

Haiti: Erlande berger

Honduras: Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez

Hungary: Lili Tótpeti

India: Manasa Varanasi

Indonesia: Pricilia Carla Yules

England: Rehema Muthamia

Iraq: Maria farhad

Ireland: Pamela Ashley Uba

North Ireland: Anna leitch

Iceland: Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir

Cayman Islands: Rashana hydes

Italy: Claudia motta

Jamaica: Khalia hall

Japan: Tamaki Hoshi

Kazakhstan: Nazerke Karmanova

Kenya: Sharon obara

Luxembourg: Emilie boland

Macau : Jia Ni Yuan

Madagascar: Saya Nellie Anjaratiana

Malaysia: Lavanya sivaji

Malt: Naomi dingli

Mauricio: Angélique Sanson

Mexico: Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

Moldova: Tatiana Ovcinicova

Mongolia: Burte-Ujin Anu

Namibia: Annerie mare

Nepal: Namrata shrestha

Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

Nigeria: Oluchi Chioma Madubuike

Norway: Amine storrød

Netherlands: Lizzy dobbe

Panama: Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin

Rwanda: Grace Ingabire

St. Lucia: Tyler theophane

Senegal: Penda Sy

Serbia: Andrijana Savić

Singapore: Khai ling ho

Sint Maarten: Lara Mateo

Somalia: Khadija Omar

Sri Lanka: Sadé Greenwood

South Africa: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

South Sudan: Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel

Sweden: Gabriella lomm mann

Tanzania: Juliana Rugumisa

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeanine Kimberly Brandt

Tunisia: Amani layouni

Turkey: Dilara Korkmaz

Ukraine: Aleksandra Yaremchuk

Uganda: Elizabeth bagaya

Uruguay: Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal

Venezuela: Alejandra José Conde Licón

Vietnam: Đỗ Thị Hà

Zambia: Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba.

Miss World 2021 schedule

The schedule in Lima will be at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 6.00 pm

U.S: 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) 4:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Argentina: 8.00 pm

Chile and Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am (December 17)

Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Paraguay?

Miss World 2021 will be the 70th edition of the pageant and will be held on December 16. Photo: Miss World 2021 / Instagram

The beauty contest can be seen in Paraguay through E! Entertainment Television.

How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?

If you do not have the tools to be able to see Miss World 2021 on television, you can follow the incidents and events of the contest through La República Espectáculos.