Dead Feminist and writer Bell Hooks is dead

The 69-year-old hooks are especially known for his books that expanded the concept of feminism.

15.12. 21:40

American author, theorist and activist bell hooks has died, according to a U.S. newspaper, among others The Washington Post and the British newspaper The Independent.

According to the author’s sister, hooks died Wednesday at his home in Berea, Kentucky, of kidney failure. He was 69 years old.

As a social influencer, hooks are best known for his numerous texts dealing with feminism through race, gender, and class.

For example, she criticizes the whiteness and middle class of the traditional feminist movement.

In his career hooks had time to write more than 30 books.

Books have been translated from him A man wants to change: men, masculinity and love, Liberal education, and Love changes everything.

HS has criticized the first of these, where hooks’ main contention is that patriarchy, a social order based on male domination, harms everyone and requires both women and men to collapse.

Many hooks ’texts draw from personal experience and his style is cutting-edge. Born in the 1950s, hooks grew in the Kentucky area, where blacks and whites were separated.

The author had an official name Gloria Jean Watkins, but appeared under the nickname bell hooks. He wanted the nickname to be written in lower case, as it represents an idea and not just a name. The name is a tribute to the author’s stubborn grandmother.