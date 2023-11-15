The Miss Universe, the most important international beauty pageant, will be held this year in El Salvador. In that sense, Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores, will seek to become the fourth Mexican to win the crown. Follow HERE all the incidents of the great event.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Universe Puerto Rico: at what time and where to SEE Karla Guilfú’s participation

What time to see the preliminary of Miss Universe 2023?

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will take place this Wednesday, November 15 at 8:00 pm (Mexico time) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in San Salvador.

In this stage of the contest, the 90 candidates, including Melissa Flores, will parade in a swimsuit and evening dress before the jury.

It should be noted that the preliminary of Miss Universe 2023 cannot be viewed for free on YouTube. The official means to see it will be Live Bash.

To enjoy the event from the streaming platform, you must purchase your digital tickets from this link: missuniverse.livebash.com. The price to obtain the tickets is 5 dollars.

Likewise, you will be able to see all the incidents of this international competition through La República.

YOU CAN SEE: How much does the crown that the next Miss Universe will wear cost? It is the most expensive in the contest

Who will represent Mexico at Miss Universe 2023?

For this opportunity, the person who will represent Mexico at Miss Universe 2023 will be Melissa Flores. The 24-year-old model has experience in modeling after having participated in other contests such as Miss Earth 2018 and Miss Fire, the same year.

The 24-year-old model will seek to become the fourth Mexican to obtain the crown. Photo: Instagram.

Likewise, she has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and is seeking a specialty in the discipline of cosmetology. Finally, she is the first woman from Michoacán to be crowned Miss Mexicana Universal, a contest held to select the representative worldwide, and she could repeat such a feat if she manages to win Miss Universe.

A feat that only three Mexican women have achieved: Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010) and Andrea Meza (2020).

#Universe #Mexico #LIVE #time #watch #Melissa #Flores #participation #TODAY