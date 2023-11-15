A new contest miss Universe is approaching and preparing us for a new gala like every year. In a special evening for all the contestants, in 2023, the new beauty queen will be revealed. In this competition, Camila Avella by Colombia She presents herself as a strong candidate. Don’t miss this LIVE event and discover with us who will take the crown.

When and at what time should you see Miss Universe 2023?

This Saturday, November 18, at 8:00 pm (Colombian time), the 72nd edition of the gala will be held to select the next miss Universe. On this occasion, the coronation will take place for the first time in the capital of El Salvador, San Salvador. In addition, the preliminary gala is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at 8:00 pm, while the traditional costume competition will take place on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 pm

Camila Avella will be the representative of Colombia in this Miss Universe 2023. Photo: EFE / FU

Where to see Miss Universe 2023?

The spectators in Colombia will be able to enjoy the miss Universe through the transmission of RCN, with translation and expert commentary, as well as in the YouTube channel competition official.

How many Miss Universe crowns does Colombia have?

Throughout the history of the contest, Colombia has had the honor of winning twice. In 1958, Luz Marina Zuluaga shocked the jury in Los Angeles and awarded the country its first crown. Subsequently, in 2014, Paulina Vega He once again brought joy to the Colombian people after 56 years.

Luz Marina Zuluaga and Paulina Vega at the time of each being crowned Miss Universe. Photo: composition The 2 shores

In the next edition, Vega handed the crown to his compatriot Ariadna Gutierrez, but unfortunately the moment was marred by Steve Harvey’s remembered and rude mistake. Now, Camila Avella will be in charge of obtaining a third victory in the history of the country.

