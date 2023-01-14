Everything is getting ready for Miss Universe 2022! The 71st edition of the prestigious event will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, United States. 85 candidates from around the world will fight for the crown in an event that returns after almost a year of absence. Is Amanda Dudamel the favorite of the experts? Where can the contest be seen in Venezuela and the preliminary competition? Check HERE these and other details.

When is Miss Universe 2022?

The renowned Miss Universe pageant will be held in the United States on next Saturday January 14.

Is Amanda Dudamel the favorite to win the Miss Universe 2022 crown? Photo: Miss Venezuela

Miss Universe 2022: schedule and where to watch the broadcast LIVE

The event can be seen on the cable channel T.N.T. throughout Latin America, from the 9:00 p.m. of January 14 (Venezuela time).

Amanda Dudamel in Miss Universe 2022: When and where to see the preliminary of the beauty pageant

The preliminary competition of the contest will be held this Wednesday January 11 and it can be seen live through the official Youtube account ‘Miss Universe’.

Miss Venezuela: who are the favorites to win Miss Universe 2022?

On Tuesday, January 3, Amanda Dudamel arrived at the headquarters of the Miss Universe 2022, New Orleans, United States, for the final preparations. And it is that this January 14, the representative of the Caribbean country hopes to win the eighth crown for her country. Is she a favorite of hers?

Amanda Dudamel, 23, is Miss Venezuela 2021. Photo: Amanda Dudamel/Instagram

According to experts from different media, Miss Venezuela is among the favorites to lift the crownlike Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno, and Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizábal.

Alessia Rovegno is Miss Peru 2022. Photo: Instagram/ Alessia Rovegno

It should be noted that there is a voting through the application and the official Web site of miss universe to support the candidates so they can reach the semifinals.

Miss Universe 2022 LIVE: meet the Latin American candidates

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela).

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal (Colombia).

Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela (Mexico).

Sofia Depassier (Chile).

Alessia Rovegno (Peru).

Mia Mamede (Brazil).

Barbara Cabrera (Argentina).

Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra (Bolivia).

Lia Ashmore (Paraguay).

Which are the countries that have the most Miss Universe crowns?

United States (8).

Venezuela (7).

Puerto Rico (5).

Philippines (4).

Sweden (3).

South Africa (3).