Romania | Authorities cleared the luxury car warehouse of human trafficking suspect Andrew Tate

The social media celebrity in pretrial detention was happy to show off his expensive cars on social media.

Romanians the authorities have taken away numerous luxury cars suspected of various crimes Andrew Tate from warehouses on the outskirts of Bucharest. News agency Reuters according to the authorities, on Saturday they recovered Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others.

Suspect of several crimes, Andrew Tate is a social media celebrity and former kickboxer. Romanian prosecutors arrested him at the end of December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and the creation of an organized criminal group.

Arrested Tate’s brother was also involved in the same connection Tristan Tate and two Romanian women. They remain in custody by court order until the last weekend of January.

Earlier this week, authorities confiscated 15 luxury cars and ten properties and apartments that had belonged to the suspects. The purpose of the confiscation was to prevent the sale or concealment of the property.

Andrew Tate has attracted a lot of attention on social media with his highlighted masculine lifestyle, which has included the presentation of a luxury car collection but also misogynistic comments.