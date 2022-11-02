Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico got married: the wedding video

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, respectively Miss Argentina 2019 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, got married: the two models announced their wedding through a video posted on social media.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we open the doors to a special day” reads the caption of the two Misses, who got married on October 28th at the Centro Judicial de San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met in 2020 at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand, in which they participated as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico.

So far the two models had not made their relationship public: in the video posted on Instagram their love story is retraced, from holidays to kisses to the marriage proposal and rings.

“Thanks for all the love. We are very happy and lucky. I wish you that the love you offer us will come back multiplied. Thank you so much ”the two replied to the comments that arrived immediately after the video was published.