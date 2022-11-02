Saturday, November 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Champions League LIVE, Juventus vs. PSG, minute by minute: follow the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Messi and Neymar

Messi and Neymar

Messi and Neymar

The Champions League is still vibrant.

Federico ChiesaItalian international winger Juventus from Turin, was called up this Wednesday in the ‘bianconero’ group for the Champions League match against Paris SG, his first presence in the squad since his serious left knee injury in January.

See also  F1 | The Confartigianato Motori Imola award goes to Resta

Ten months after being the victim of a torn knee ligament, this return to the ‘Vecchia Signora’ group marks an important step for the 25-year-old, a month after he returned to training with his team .

Although he always showed great caution around Chiesa’s return to competition, his coach Massimiliano Allegri currently has few options, with a dozen players injured, including attackers Ángel Di María and Dusan Vlahovic, as well as French midfielder Paul Pogba Who will miss the World Cup? Moise Kean was also not called up against PSG due to discomfort in his right thigh.

Juventus, already eliminated from the Champions League before this last date of the group stage, will try to defend its third place and with it its presence in the play-off of the Europa League.Follow LIVE Juventus vs. PSG of the Uefa Champions League.

Live

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Champions #League #LIVE #Juventus #PSG #minute #minute #follow #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Woman pretended to be pregnant so her boyfriend wouldn't leave her, Colombia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result