Champions League LIVE, Juventus vs. PSG, minute by minute: follow the game

Federico ChiesaItalian international winger Juventus from Turin, was called up this Wednesday in the ‘bianconero’ group for the Champions League match against Paris SG, his first presence in the squad since his serious left knee injury in January.

Ten months after being the victim of a torn knee ligament, this return to the ‘Vecchia Signora’ group marks an important step for the 25-year-old, a month after he returned to training with his team .

Although he always showed great caution around Chiesa’s return to competition, his coach Massimiliano Allegri currently has few options, with a dozen players injured, including attackers Ángel Di María and Dusan Vlahovic, as well as French midfielder Paul Pogba Who will miss the World Cup? Moise Kean was also not called up against PSG due to discomfort in his right thigh.

Juventus, already eliminated from the Champions League before this last date of the group stage, will try to defend its third place and with it its presence in the play-off of the Europa League.Follow LIVE Juventus vs. PSG of the Uefa Champions League.

