Various specialists in astrology and numerology have spoken of the meaning that each mirror hour has, likewise of the keys and signs that the angels could be sending.
Therefore, today we explain what they are and what is the meaning that each one has in daily life, if you want to know the 24 hidden data, Do not miss anything from this note, since when you see the clock at this moment, it may be a sign from the universe.
Mirror hours refer to those that are repeated after the colon, so if you see that they mark the same thing, in one of the 24 opportunities, since they are the total hours of the day, may be the key to somethingbut don’t worry, now we will detail what they mean.
If you usually see mirror hours on the clock, They are not always thoughts, or emotions of you, some have to do with mysterious people, so find out the hidden meanings.
Numerology messages and angels in mirror hours
- 00.00 It is defined as the time to be reborn, when everything that bothers you can be left behind as it is time for a start.
- 01:01. It’s love, it doesn’t have to do with your emotions, but because someone else is thinking of you.
- 02:02 If you saw the clock hands at this time, be careful, they could be hiding something from you.
- 03:03 That moment means that a person close to you could be betraying you and speaking badly behind your back.
- 04:04 Seeing what this hour marks is the sign you need to have a change inside and outside; change habits
- 05:05 The number 5 represents love, which means that someone is in love with you.
- 06:06 This is a warning to pay attention to what you really need.
- 07:07 You have a first wish, what you attract with your mind comes true by having a connection with the angels.
- 08:08 Eight is the key to wisdom, so it warns you to handle everything with caution.
- 09:09 Sometimes it’s time to stop giving so much time to others to give it to yourself.
- 10:10 Changes are coming, a cycle closes, but changing the environment always helps.
- 11:11 Another chance to make a wish and recharge your energy as it is considered a magic hour-
- 12:12 Mixing these numbers is time for you to accept that you have everything under control.
- 13:13 The angels listen to you and everything you long for is about to come true.
- 14:14 Do not cling to something impossible, it is the key for you to change everything that makes you doubt if it is right.
- 15:15 Although it is said that this number refers to your ex thinking of you, the number 5 also refers to love, for which a romantic story is about to arrive.
- 16:16 If you feel pressure and that nothing is moving forward, it is the signal for you to get rid of negative energies and those thoughts that can be destructive.
- 17:17 It means problems, but remember that seven refers to learning and teaching, so it’s time to show your most creative side.
- 18.18 Intuition in love and relationships, just like that, this time warns you that you should pay attention to what your instinct tells you.
- 19:19 Do not wait any longer and express everything that hurts you
- 20:20 It is a sign that the person you love also has you on his mind
- 21:21 Beautiful things that you hope will come.
- 22:22 If you saw the time right now on your cell phone, don’t let go, because the person you love will call you.
- 23:23 A trip is coming soon.
