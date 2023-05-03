During the last months the ooceans in the world have increased their temperature in an inexplicable way, alarming scientists who have expressed concern about the effects this could have on short and long term.

Although there are concrete data on how much the temperature of the oceans has increased, scientists They still do not know why this phenomenon is occurring Or if it is a temporary effect.

According to research published by the journal BBC, Scientists expect this effect to become alarming at the end of next year, as the warming of the seas will combine with other meteorological phenomena.

One of them is the phenomenon known as “El Niño” which this year will be very intense, adding a few more points to the risk that warming of the seas entails for marine life.

The great fear of scientists is that the increase in the temperature of the bear cubs will end up disappearing marine life. According to the data presented, only during the last 25 years, the heat on Earth has increased by 50%. This heat has occurred mostly in the oceans.

It is estimated that the sea surface temperature off the east coast of North America in the first quarter of 2023 exceeded the average recorded between 1981-2011 by 13.8°C.

In accordance with Karina Von Schuckmanlead author of the new study and an oceanographer with the group of Mercator Ocean International Research, It is not yet clearly known what is producing this rapid and great change.

Despite the fact that the investigations continue, some effects that have been foreseen by researchers as a result of the warming of the oceans are; the death of marine species, extreme weather conditions, rising sea levels and reduced absorption capacity of CO2 gases.