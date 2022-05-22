The popularity of anime SPY x FAMILY has inspired many fans to create works based on his characters. Especially fan art Y cosplay. In the latter case several cosplayersas is the case with Mirikashi Cosplay.

She has dedicated more than one cosplay one of them, Yor Briarbetter known by her married name of Forge. Without a doubt, he is a character that can be used quite well to make interpretations of this type.

In the case of recreation Mirikashi Cosplay (@n_mirikashi), she decided to resume her appearance as the thorn princess either Princess of Thorns. This is how she wears the typical black dress of a murderess of Yor.

The latter curiously does not appear much to say in the series. In fact, in the anime nothing else was present once and nothing else. In the manga he returns but much later in the story, but he is a popular choice.

In addition to this outfit, she wears the golden headband adorned with roses of the same color, as well as matching accessories. Due to the way the photo is taken, it cannot be seen if she is wearing earrings.

These pendants are a small-scale representation of the stilettos that Yor Forger used to fight in SPY x FAMILY. Other details of the representation of Mirikashi Cosplay it is the black hair in the same style of this character and the color of his eyes.

Mirikashi Cosplay takes into account the details of Yor Forger

to top it off this interpretation from Mirikashi Cosplay from Yor Forger from SPY x FAMILY He is wearing a pair of black gloves. Perhaps what her recreation lacked is that it would have been a little more panoramic.

But at least take into account several details of this character. What is certain is that the scene of the cosplay with recreations of Yor. That’s not bad but there should be a little more diversity.

Especially since this character usually uses other outfits throughout the series that deserve to be taken into account to make cosplay. Once in the manga this was featured on a full page and a lot of good designs came out.

Tatsuya Endothe creator of the series, usually takes great care of the appearance of his characters and in the case of Yor has taken special care. He is someone who has several styles when dressing.

If you want to know more about SPY x FAMILY consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general.