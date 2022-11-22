The refounding of the PP in Cieza is underway. The new president of the party in the town, the regional deputy Miriam Guardiola, chaired this Monday the first meeting of her affiliates that served to present the new manager, which brings together some thirty people. To this, in the words of Guardiola, “new names will be added in the coming days to form a strong and united team.”

In view of the events in the local PP in recent years, which resulted in a bloodletting of its municipal representation at the polls, the task does not look too easy for the new president. However, during her first speech, she made it clear that her mission will be to “add up” with “a committed project, with an open list of participation, plural and in which we have counted on everyone.”

He said that his lines of work will focus on “working tirelessly for the well-being of ciezanos, to be next to our neighbors.” To do this -he said- “this team gets to work from minute one with the desire to listen to everyone and meet with everyone: each neighborhood, each street and each person to build the best political project and an electoral program that is everyone’s program.

Regarding the positions of representation, the general secretary will be Miguel Quijada, and the general coordinator Mariano Albarracín. The treasurer falls to Paco Martínez and the vice-secretaries of different areas will be María Turpín, Ignacio Erquicia, Tomás Rubio, Manuel Martínez, Amparo Pino, María Dolores Rodríguez, Justo Ruiz, Pedro Marín, Pablo Moreno, Ana Salmerón, Guillermo Enríquez, Roque Belda, Ángel Turpín, Ramón Palazón, Enrique Fernández, Paco Caballero, Matías Ríos, Carmen Camacho, Pascual Salmerón, Francisco Javier Ortega, Cristo Lucas and Gertrudis Juliá. The president of NNGG and Youth will be Pedro Manuel López.