During the summer, Bullet Train, a film starring Brad Pitt, stole the public’s attention, and managed to raise more than $240 million dollars at the box office. Now, It was recently confirmed that this tape will arrive on Netflix at the beginning of next December.

Through his official Twitter account, it was revealed that Bullet Train It will be available on Netflix from December 3rd. However, it is important to mention that at the moment this has only been confirmed for the United States, and it is currently unknown when this will happen in the rest of the world.

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and @San Benito arrives December 3 on Netflix (in The US). pic.twitter.com/60FdhM6Bjw —Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2022

Bullet Train It is an action movie directed by David Leitch.who also held this position in Deadpool 2. In addition to Brad Pitt, the film features the participation of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, and more.

Remember, Bullet Train It will arrive on Netflix in the United States on December 3, 2022.

Bullet Train It is an extremely funny movie. Although at the moment Netflix in our region does not have this film available in its catalog, it is very likely that the rest of the world will also receive this feature film shortly. We only have to wait.

