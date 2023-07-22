Great culmination of artistic swimming at the Fukuoka World Championships. Mireia Hernández and Dennis González have won the bronze medal in the final of the free mixed duet, thus certifying a spectacular performance by the Spanish artistic swimming team, which leaves Japan with seven medals, in what is already a historic championship for the national delegation.

The Spanish couple, who made their debut in Fukuoka, could have won the silver medal, but some small mistakes made them go down a step. In artistic impression it added 89.2500 points, the best note, but the fourth and sixth hybrid elements have penalized Dennis and Mireia, who could only obtain 94.1707 points. Finally they added 183.4207 points and were surpassed by Mexicans Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos (192.5500 points). The test has been dominated with great superiority by the Chinese couple formed by Wentao Cheng and Haoyu Shi, who achieved gold with (225.1020).

🥉Dennis González and Mireia Hernández have taken the bronze in a mixed free artistic swimming duo with this spectacular exercise 👏Alegrías do not stop arriving from the Spanish delegation in #Fukuoka2023 pic.twitter.com/ORo2qN1vKx – Teledeporte (@teledeporte) July 22, 2023

Dennis, silver with Emma García in a mixed duo, leaves the Fukuoka World Cups with a medal of each color. This bronze medal means that the Spanish delegation equals the seven medals it won in Barcelona 2013, although in this event the program has been expanded with men’s solos and mixed duets. So there were three silvers in the team routines (technical, free and free combination) and four bronzes in solos and duets (two from Ona ​​Carbonell in solos and another two from Ona ​​together with Marga Crespí in duets).

In Fukuoka, seven medals out of the 11 possible have been achieved. Marina García Polo, Cristina Arámbula, Iris Tió, Alisa Ozhogina, Meritxell Mas, Blanca Toledano, Sara Saldaña and Paula Ramírez have been proclaimed technical team world champions. The other two golds came from Dennis González in free solo and Fernando Díaz del Río in technical solo. The silver was obtained by the mixed duo in the technical exercise of Dennis and Emma García and the bronze this Saturday in the free practice of Dennis and Mireia Hernández.

In addition, Iris Tió has been confirmed as the great relay of the Spanish artist with a bronze in technical solo, and together with Alisa Ozhogina, another bronze in technical duet. Some spectacular results that make us think of big things for the Paris Games next year.