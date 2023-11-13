The president of the regional Government, Fernando López Miras, considered it “surprising and embarrassing for those who represent the Congress of Deputies that more than 30 days have passed without the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez having been scheduled and now, suddenly and suddenly “Surprisingly, the date is established when it is already known that the general secretary of the PSOE has made an agreement with the separatists and the independentists.”

In a contact with the media and when asked about the investiture debate, López Miras criticized that the date had been established “in 24 hours”, when the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, “was dated more than 30 days in advance.

However, he warned that “this is Pedro Sánchez’s way of acting, which consists of putting the institutions at his service, at his personal and particular interest.” In this case, he criticized that Sánchez has put »at his service« the house in which »resides the sovereignty of all Spaniards, which is the Congress of Deputies«.

When asked about the concentration that took place this Sunday in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga called by the PP, López Miras considered that “during its course a reality could be seen, and that is that the majority of Spaniards are against the amnesty and the pacts with the independentists.

Furthermore, in his opinion, this concentration shows that “the majority of Spaniards are against impunity for criminals and that the majority of Spaniards are against inequality between Spaniards and between territories.”

They recognized that Pedro Sánchez “possibly will be president of the Government” with the support of the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, “and the Catalan separatists”, but warned that “he has the vast majority of Spaniards in front of him.” “And I think this is something that should be reflected on because not everything goes, and it is not worth being president of the Government at all costs with the vast majority of citizens whom you have to govern against you,” he concluded.

“Tax increase”



López Miras stated that “the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Podemos or Sumar is dedicated, and it is also part of its active policy, to frying citizens with taxes.” In fact, he pointed out that “there is still no full government and they are still in office but they have sent a project for 2024 to the European Union in which 30 tax increases are already contemplated.” »In the face of this, we have the tax and fiscal policy of the Government of the Region of Murcia that is based on fiscal moderation and lower taxes,« he stated.