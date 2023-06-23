Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:01



The acting president, Fernando López Miras, defended in the Croem assembly “the economic model of freedom that we have built in the Region”, based “on less taxes and more administrative simplification”. In the event that he forms a government, he guaranteed that “it will go hand in hand” with the businessmen. In this sense, he reiterated his commitment to approve a fourth administrative simplification law before the end of the year, as well as to eliminate inheritance tax up to the third degree of kinship.

He indicated that despite the uncertain national and international scenario, the Region’s economy has grown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Added to this is the fact that foreign sales have exceeded 5,000 million euros between January and April; and that the Region was the community with the fourth highest rate of foreign investment in the first quarter, he said.

He sent a message to Vox indicating that “we are not going to take a step back in the protection of the Mar Menor; Society demands it of us.” He also promised that after the elections “each minister will have a document on his table with the demands that condition the future of the Region.” Miras, who elaborated before the businessmen, maintained that the next legislature “must be one of agreements and consensus.” He considered that high-speed rail “is not in the Region”, and compared the 9 euros that the ticket costs on the ‘low cost’ trains that operate in Alicante, with the 150 euros that a ticket costs between Murcia and Madrid.