Director James Cameron has spoken about the tragedy of the submersible Titan. the filmmaker of titanic appeared on ABC News after today’s announcement that the crew is believed to have died in a “catastrophic implosion.” The five men were in a remotely operated vehicle to tour the remains of the titanic two miles deep at the bottom of the ocean.

“Many people in the community were very concerned about this submarine,” he said. cameron in a live interview. “Several of the leading experts in deep submersible engineering even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and needed to be certified, and so on. I am struck by the similarity with the disaster of the titanic itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about the ice ahead of his ship, and yet he sped into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, a very similar tragedy where the warnings went unheeded and it happened in the exact same place, with all the dives going on all over the world, I think it’s just amazing. It’s really quite surreal.”

He then mentioned that the death of Paul-Henri Nargeolet was “impossible to process” for him. The 77-year-old submarine pilot, whom cameron considered a friend, was on board along with businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, as well as Stockton Rush, co-founder of Ocean Gatethe company that operated the missing submarine.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the company referred to the men as “true explorers who shared a unique spirit of adventure.” The news follows a four-day search for the submarine after she went missing less than two hours after beginning her planned journey to the wreck. cameron he has made 33 dives to the wreck himself, having made not only the 1997 Oscar-winning film, but also the documentary Ghosts of the Abyss. He claims to have spent “more time on the ship than the captain back then.” The disaster of titanic it occurred on her maiden voyage in 1912, sinking after colliding with an iceberg. The movie of cameron About Tragedy, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, won 11 Oscars and grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office.

Via: Guardian

Editor’s note: I have been fascinated all this week with the subject, very unfortunate. It causes me a bit of disgust that the matter is being capitalized, precisely by announcing that Cameron’s film will be broadcast on a national channel, to cite an example.