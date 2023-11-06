At least 2.1 million people were left without power after a storm that hit the capital and the metropolitan region of the state

The minister Flavio Dino stated that the Ministry of Justice will notify Enel São Paulo so that the company can explain “the interruption in essential services”. The statement was made this Monday (6.Nov.2023) in its profile on X (ex-Twitter). According to him, the national Consumer Secretary, Wadih Damous, will also announce initiatives regarding the lack of electricity after heavy rains on Friday (Nov 3).

At least 50,000 properties in the capital of São Paulo and the metropolitan region of São Paulo remain without power 3 days after the blackout on Friday (3.Nov). The blackout is the result of the storm with winds of up to 100 km/h that left 7 people dead. In total, 2.1 million people were left without power.

On Sunday (November 5), Enel’s market director, André Oswaldo dos Santos, said that this is the first time that the company has had to deal with a “climate event” of this magnitude.

“We plan based on history, but it does not demonstrate any climate event of this size that happened in São Paulo”he stated.