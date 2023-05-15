The president of the Region of Murcia and Popular Party candidate for re-election on March 28, Fernando López Miras, said Monday that he will create 600 new residential care places in supervised housing and day centers for people with disabilities or with mental health. In addition, “we will finance the purchase of 200 homes for people with disabilities through agreements with NGOs.”

In a meeting held in San Pedro del Pinatar, López Miras announced some measures of the Social Policy program of the PP, which includes the preparation of a regional catalog of resources and benefits of social services so that all citizens know their rights, as well as as a strategy to combat poverty and social exclusion, with special attention to young people.

«We are going to promote the autonomy of people with disabilities and the improvement of their quality of life with a Law of Autonomy of Guarantees of Rights of People with Disabilities, which guarantees equal opportunities, non-discrimination and total inclusion in the society,” said López Miras.

The candidate for re-election for the PP points out that housing and employment constitute two great barriers when it comes to disability. “For this reason, we will implement a deduction in personal income tax and aid for the acquisition or adaptation of homes and we will create the autonomous housing office for people with disabilities or mental health problems to guide them in their vital development. In public contracting we will include clauses associated with employment for people with disabilities and vulnerable people”, said the Chief Executive.

On the other hand, the president of the regional PP promised this Monday that, if he maintains the Community Executive, he will establish tax deductions for pet owners to cover mandatory veterinary expenses, such as vaccines or the installation of microchips.

The leader of the PP made this announcement on the social network ‘TikTok’, through a nice video in which he is seen playing outside his house with one of his dogs, called ‘Pepe’, of the breed ‘ Pachón Navarro’. «I am sure that, for many of you, pets are as important in your life as ‘Pepe’ is in mine. And I also know that, on many occasions, the expenses of the veterinarian, the expenses for his care, are too expensive, “says Miras in the video.

In addition to these tax deductions, Fernando López Miras promised to establish a new regulation “so that pets can accompany their owners on public transport, with the necessary hygiene and safety measures.”

The regional president has always boasted of being a great lover of animals, particularly dogs. In the first interviews that he gave when he was appointed head of the regional Executive, he assured that he knew how to identify any breed of dog just by looking at the specimen, and that he had six dogs at home. Currently, he has five.

The popular candidate for re-election indicates that he will develop a strategy against poverty and social exclusion

fake website



On the other hand, the PP denounced before the Electoral Board the appearance of a ‘fake’ web page of his party that simulates his electoral campaign, asking for its closure. This website publishes the poster of the candidacy of Fernando López Miras and manipulates the text to convert “the necessary majority” into “the majority would cease me”; He calls the current president a “turncoat” and asks that the Popular Party not be voted for.