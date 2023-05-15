













The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – gamers are finding creative ways to torture poor Koroks | EarthGamer

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we have the opportunity to make different creations thanks to the Ultramano. This lets us join different objects to make new creations. Some players are using their creativity to punish the Koroks after countless hours gathering their seeds.

Through social networks like Twitter or TikTok, some players are sharing their torture methods. Perhaps the most common is the crucifixion, perhaps because it is quite easy to join two trunks in the shape of a cross. But it doesn’t stop there, they have also created bonfires and complicated methods of transportation to send them to infinity and beyond.

It should be noted that this is only the tip of the iceberg of player creativity. Since from the exit of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Several videos of different buildings also emerged. We’ll see as time goes by what other things the players will surprise us with.

What are the Koroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Koroks are small forest spirits that are scattered throughout Hyrule. Finding them rewards a korok seed, and collecting them all grants players a peculiar gift. However, this task can be quite complicated and somewhat tedious.

Source: Nintendo

Within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwe found Koroks in the open air and with a huge backpack on his back. Due to this possibility of interacting with them, many players are taking advantage of it to get even a little. Were you one of those who searched for every last Korok in Breath of the Wild?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.