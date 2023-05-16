María Berta Rodríguez, a 77-year-old woman, has become news in Spain and the world after ‘resurrect’.

After severe dizziness that left her pale and without vital signs, the doctors certified her death and her children were convinced of her departure. However, it was not time to leave yet.

The scare that Kiko García, son of María Berta, experienced was unimaginable; The man saw how little by little his mother went to the other world and he also witnessed how after giving up everything for lost, the woman came back to life.

This is how the scary morning passed



According to what the young man told The voice of Galicia, her mother was having breakfast when suddenly “she began to sweat, turn white and felt dizzy. We thought it was a drop in sugar, but as it was getting worse, we pressed the button that she has for the Red Cross, the telecare service ”.

When the doctors arrived the woman was not reacting; the health professionals took his pulse and after not finding anything they stated that Berta’s life had ended.

“She was very cold, she turned an ash-white color, with her lips as transparent, and then I did understand that it was true, that now she was leaving,” Kiko explained to the aforementioned medium.

According to information from the newspaper The worldthe man rejected the option of being transferred to the hospital and decided to contact the funeral home at once.

Did they witness a miracle?

He started to move and we were all scared, we couldn’t believe

While waiting for the undertaker’s response, Kiko decided to pick up her mother’s body and put it in the bedroom.

From one moment to the next, the woman who was cold and transparent began to react as if it were a simple dream.

“He started to move and we were all scared, we couldn’t believe it. At first, she didn’t do anything, but little by little she began to breathe and react”.

The doctors decided to take her immediately to the hospital.

Seeing that the woman responded to stimuli again, the doctors decided to take her to the hospital immediately. While she was being transferred, she “began to speak and say her name,” she told Kiko to The voice of Galicia.

“Mom is alive!”

The difficult thing now was to tell her relatives that her mother had not died and that she was even beginning to react normally.

As it was expected, doubts on the part of the family began to arise and they thought it was a joke or even that Kiko didn’t want them to worry.

However, Kiko happily told them: “Mom is alive!”

