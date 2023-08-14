Animal protection organizations called on the police in Miami Dade County, Florida (USA), to search for and capture the person who shot a dog in the head who, despite being shot, was wandering the streets of a neighboring city to Miami until being rescued by a group of volunteers who took her to a veterinary hospital.

The picture of miracle (Miracle), as her saviors have called her, is this Monday in prominent places in the local media accompanying statements by activists calling for justice and action against violence against animals.

The dog, about two years old, has been in a hospital since Sunday, a day after a group of volunteers found her on the streets of North Miami and took her to a shelter.

From the shelter, she was taken to a veterinary hospital where, according to local media, she is fighting for her life..

“You could clearly see a bullet in the dog’s head. I think it’s a miracle that she survived,” said Dana Marcus, the iHeart Animal Rescue volunteer who brought her to Knowles Veterinary Hospital.

That animal protection organization has opened aA public fundraiser to pay for the care Miracle requires, such as an ultrasound, surgery, blood tests, and possibly an MRI.

A few days ago iHeart Animal Rescue also helped Justice, a four-year-old dog who was stabbed in Pompano Beach.

EFE