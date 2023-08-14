Spain and Sweden have signed their pass to the semifinals after defeating the Netherlands and Japan, respectively. On the other side of the frame are England and Australia. The English, European champions, came back from a game in which they ended up suffering against the bravery of Colombia. In front, the Australians, who reach this stage of the World Cup for the first time in their history after eliminating France in an endless penalty shootout. Check when and where to see the final phase of the championship.

semifinals schedule

Tuesday August 15:

Women’s World Cup – semi-final – working day 1

Wednesday August 16:

Women’s World Cup – semi-final – working day 1

Schedule of the final and the match for third and fourth place

Saturday August 19:

Match for third and fourth place: 10.00

Sunday August 20:

Where to watch the World Cup

The Spain – Sweden that opens the semifinals of the World Cup can be followed through La1 de Televisión Española and RTVE Play. Public broadcasting owns the rights to the entire Women’s World Cup.