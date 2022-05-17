Minor left his grandmother in a coma after attacking her with a hammer

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The police are investigating the case to understand the reason for the attack.
The police are investigating the case to understand the reason for the attack.
Currently, the young man is detained and his grandmother, in a serious state of health.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 17, 2022, 10:18 AM
Sofia Roseli, a 78-year-old woman, was hospitalized last Saturday, May 14, in a serious state of health after being hit on the head with a hammer allegedly by her 17-year-old grandson in the town of Zárate, in Argentina.
The young man was arrested the same day and is currently in a headquarters of the Provincial Agency for Children and Adolescents, where He has said that his grandmother mistreated him, as reported by the media ‘Infobae’.
Roseli was found by police unconscious on the floor of the house, which she shares with her grandson, with a deep head wound. “He is in intensive care, in a coma and on a respirator, but his prognosis is stable.”, reports the medical body to ‘Infobae’.
(It may interest you: Owner of cat accused of trespassing wins lawsuit for more than $ 500 million).
Due to the violence of the act, investigations are also being carried out regarding the family environment and the psychological state of the minor, to see if this event is about abuse within the family or an episode caused by a mental disorder.
Neighbors in the sector told the police that the family, apparently, was “conflictive.” Currently, the police are investigating the causes that could have generated this violent act.
More news
– Young man who slept in his house fell into a huge sinkhole of ‘narco-tunnel’
– He killed his cousin when he confessed that he had slept with his wife
– Yolanda Martínez: Prosecutor confirms that body found is hers
– Woman victim of abuse kills her aggressor with a martial arts key
Trends WEATHER
May 17, 2022, 10:18 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Minor #left #grandmother #coma #attacking #hammer
Leave a Reply