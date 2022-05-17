Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Minor left his grandmother in a coma after attacking her with a hammer

May 17, 2022
World
old man - death

The police are investigating the case to understand the reason for the attack.

Currently, the young man is detained and his grandmother, in a serious state of health.

Sofia Roseli, a 78-year-old woman, was hospitalized last Saturday, May 14, in a serious state of health after being hit on the head with a hammer allegedly by her 17-year-old grandson in the town of Zárate, in Argentina.

The young man was arrested the same day and is currently in a headquarters of the Provincial Agency for Children and Adolescents, where He has said that his grandmother mistreated him, as reported by the media ‘Infobae’.

Roseli was found by police unconscious on the floor of the house, which she shares with her grandson, with a deep head wound. “He is in intensive care, in a coma and on a respirator, but his prognosis is stable.”, reports the medical body to ‘Infobae’.

Due to the violence of the act, investigations are also being carried out regarding the family environment and the psychological state of the minor, to see if this event is about abuse within the family or an episode caused by a mental disorder.

Neighbors in the sector told the police that the family, apparently, was “conflictive.” Currently, the police are investigating the causes that could have generated this violent act.

Trends WEATHER

