Friday, January 28, 2022
Skiing Ski star Marit Bjørgen was infected with a corona

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
The Marcialonga endurance race will be missed by Bjørgen.

27.1. 20:07

Coronary infections also harass Norwegian cross-country skiers outside the Olympic team. Norwegian Langrenn-site said on Thursday that the ski star has finished his true international racing career Marit Bjørgen is ill.

The infection prevents Bjørgen from participating in the traditional Marcialonga endurance competition. Meanwhile, the skiers of the Norwegian Olympic team have postponed their departure to Beijing due to the corona incidents in the athletes.

“We have been infected with corona in our economy so that the parents got infected first. My corona test also turned out to be positive, which prevents me from Marcialonga, ”Björgen said.

“I was really looking forward to this race, so this is a miserable situation. However, I encourage others from the couch at home. ”

