The best way to make sure you don’t launch a cyclist from his two-wheeler when opening the car door? Just look closely. At least that’s what the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management thinks. A law that requires that we also apply the ‘Dutch Reach’ or the ‘Nederlandse Greep’ in the Netherlands, as was recently introduced in the UK, is therefore not considered necessary. This reports nu.nl.

In the UK, if you don’t use the hand furthest from the door to open it when getting out, you risk being fined €1,200. The idea is that you rotate your body when you use the farthest hand and that you automatically check the blind spot for cyclists. The act is said to have been invented in the Netherlands because we have so much bicycle traffic here. The foreign media is convinced that everyone here always does it.

Dutch Grip is and will not be mandatory here

Nu.nl inquired with the ministry and they see no point in implementing the rule here as well. It could even be less safe on cars with difficult door handles. “That can lead to you forgetting to look out more quickly, because you need the attention to open the door,” said a spokesperson for the ministry. The CBR also informs the news website that the Dutch grip is not mandatory during driving lessons and driving exams.