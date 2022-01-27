CR Thursday, 27 January 2022, 14:51



The actor Arturo Arribas, 56, has died in the early hours of this Thursday when his home located in the Madrid neighborhood of Tetuan caught fire. The interpreter has participated in several nationally successful series such as ‘Central Hospital’, ‘When leaving class’, ‘Personal reasons’, or ‘Alfonso, the cursed prince’. In the first he played a SAMUR toilet.

The fire was small, as reported by a spokesman for Emergencies Madrid, but it generated a lot of smoke. The fire started at 7:00 p.m. and the causes are being investigated. Specifically, the flames have affected this two-story building with several houses inside.

Fernando Macías, head of the Madrid City Council Fire Brigade, explained that on arrival at the scene it looked like a fire originating on the roof and the troops have been opening houses to try to locate its origin.

In the third of them, which was closed, the door has been forced on suspicion that the fire had started there. Once inside, it was found that the building was flooded with quite toxic smoke because it was made of wiring and plastic.

Firefighters located the actor lying on the ground inside the building and in cardiorespiratory arrest after inhaling smoke.

The toilets of the Samur-Civil Protection practiced advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on him for more than 30 minutes without success and finally they have only been able to confirm his death.