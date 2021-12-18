The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced during a press conference this Saturday, 18, that the decision on the vaccination of children and teenagers from 5 to 11 years old against covid-19 will only be announced on January 5th. The folder will also open a public consultation on the matter. He stated that the deadline is necessary for the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI) to analyze the issue.

The immunization of children and adolescents from 5 to 11 years old was approved in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last Thursday, when the municipality granted permission for Pfizer to add this age group in the package insert of its vaccine against the Covid-19. A day later, Queiroga stated that the decision was not “consensual” and would need to debate it with other bodies, such as the National Council of Justice.

“We want to discuss this issue in depth, because this is not a consensual issue. There are those who defend, there are those who enthusiastically defend, there are those who are against it, so we have to discuss it”, he said, in an interview at the ministry’s door.

Even with Anvisa’s approval, it is up to the federal government to purchase pediatric vaccines against covid and decide on their inclusion in the National Immunization Program (PNI). The vaccination of children is supported by the evidence presented so far by Pfizer, which has undergone scrutiny by different international regulatory agencies.

In Brazil, specialists from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) participated as external consultants in the analysis carried out by Anvisa and attested to the safety and effectiveness of immunization in this range age.

Anvisa’s endorsement was also criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, who during his weekly live again assumed a denial tone against immunization and threatened to “unofficially” disclose the names of the servers responsible for the authorization. Just over a month ago, agency officials were the target of at least two death threats aimed at immunizing children.

Also on Friday, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, ordered the federal government to announce a decision on vaccination in this age group within 48 hours.

