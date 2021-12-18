Against Napoli we are moving towards an unprecedented rearguard, with Florenzi and Ballo Touré full backs. Romagnoli has trained and will be part of the match

Another right hook to the Milan defense. Theo Hernandez risks skipping the match against Napoli, or at least starting from the bench and being ready for the match in progress (difficult). The Frenchman never trained with the team during the week due to a flu, yesterday and today he worked separately. Pioli himself reiterated that his presence on the pitch is uncertain: “More no than yes”. Not even Alessio Romagnoli is at the top, even if the captain has trained and should do it.

Unpublished defense – Cage and – above all – Ballo-Touré warm up. The former should remain available, while the Senegalese can play his sixth game as a starter this season in place of Theo. We are moving towards an unprecedented defense: Florenzi on the right, Tomori and Romagnoli in the middle, the former Monaco on the left. A quartet never lined up up to here by Pioli. Milan clings to the usual Tomori, the best in terms of performance: in the two matches missed due to injury, the Rossoneri conceded 7 goals, four from Fiorentina and three from Sassuolo. When he returned, however, the Englishman helped bring two clean sheets to his last three Serie A outings. In an emergency situation, yet another this season, Pioli is counting on the most reliable defender. One who paired with Romagnoli has lost only twice in 15 games (the last with Liverpool).

Ballotings – The infirmary is always full: Plizzari, Calabria, Rebic, Leao and Pellegri – in addition to Kjaer, who are out for the whole season – are still in the pits. Pioli arrives at the challenge against Napoli with the men counted. Quite intuitive formation then, apart from a couple of ballots. Maignan in goal, Florenzi on the right (ahead of Kalulu), Ballo-Touré on the left, Tomori and Romagnoli in the middle. In midfield, there is space for the Tonali-Kessie tandem, with Messias, Diaz and one between Saelemaekers and Krunic largo. In front of the usual Ibra, with Giroud ready to take over in the second half for the relay. The Frenchman will return to the squad after a month.

December 18, 2021

