This Friday, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced how the tax incentives for gasoline and diesel for the week of May 13 to 19, this after the federal agency removed the discount from Premium gasoline last week.

During the last weeks, the federal authority has applied major cuts In fiscal support for gasoline and diesel, this week, the latter was the one that received the least support, while Premium continued to receive no help.

The fiscal support for the payment of the quota for the magna gasoline (less than 91 octane) will be 19.43 percentlower than the previous week, when it was 21.65 percent. With this, motorists will cover 4.76 pesos per liter of ‘green’ gasoline.

The premium gasoline it will continue for another week without backup. Thus, motorists will pay 4.99 pesos per liter for this concept.

And the diesel will only have a fiscal support of 2.65 percent, compared to 3.71 percent the previous week. At the beginning of this 2023, diesel had 100 percent support. Thus, consumers will cover a fee of 6.33 pesos for each liter of diesel.

The fiscal stimuli will be valid from May 13 to 19, 2023, according to what was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Since last year, the federal government has had to constantly apply fiscal stimuli to gasoline to contain the increase in international fuel prices at due to inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, with the drop in these products and the decrease registered by the inflation In many countries, the federal agency has applied a greater number of cuts to the fiscal stimuli for these inputs.