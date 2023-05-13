The official cancellation of the initial project of The Witcher Sirius, the spin-off of the night series that was “adapted to new needs” by CD Projeckt Red.

To update us on the progress of the development of this long-awaited project, Eurogamer interviewed Piotr Nielubowiczchief financial officer of CD Projeckt and what has come to light is certainly noteworthy.

We quote the words of Nielubowicz:

“It’s better to cut costs upfront and even start over if needed, than to move forward. Several purely financial aspects affected this drastic decision, but now we can say that Project Sirius has taken a new turn.”

The storm that hit CD Projeckt Red therefore seems to have calmed down: now that the waters are calm, we can expect a much faster and more targeted development of the title.

CD Projeckt Red has its hands full right now: in addition to Sirius, the Polish team is working on the new trilogy of The Witcher. It is therefore necessary to expect that there may be some slowdowns in some projects.

We remind you that Cd Projeck Red is investing a lot of resources and energy in the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC “Phantom Liberty”, a certainly ambitious and noteworthy project.