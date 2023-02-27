As part of the festivities held in honor of the commemoration of Flag Day, the state government through the Ministry of Culture inaugurated the exhibition “Tribute to the National Flag”of the collector Aldo Rivero, in the House of Culture “Professor Pedro Ángel Palou Pérez”.

The exhibition shows part of the history of the Mexican Flag and the First Pro-Flag Committee formed in Puebla through 17 works, among which is a monumental flag made by hand in 1931, exhibited in the central patio of the House of Culture.

“I want to highlight the importance of knowing the history that this patriotic lábaro for the Mexicans; In addition to the fact that access to culture is a right promoted by the state government through exhibitions that show the identity of Puebla“said Sergio Vergara, Culture Secretary.

Inside of exhibition “Homage to the National Flag”there is a constitutive act that accredits Puebla as the cradle of Flag Day, exposes a petition made on February 10, 1932, in which 10 illustrious people from Puebla ask the President of the Republic for a day to commemorate this patriotic flag.

The exposure It can be visited until March 5 in the Juan Cordero room of the Casa de la Culturewith hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Those interested in more information, can enter the Facebook page “Secretary of Culture Puebla”.