By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa did not show a clear trend on Monday, particularly pressured by the decline of Vale, in the wake of the fall in iron ore, while financial agents monitor movements related to the re-encumbrance of fuels, which limited the benign effect of shareholdings abroad.

At 11:08 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.04%, to 105,760.85 points. The financial volume amounted to 2.2 billion reais. 11:08

On Friday, it closed down 1.67%, to 105,798.43 points, accounting for a loss of 3.1% in the week shortened by Carnival, amid fears of an eventual additional monetary policy effort in the United States in light of the resilience of US inflation.

The recovery of stock markets in Europe and North American stock futures in this session offered some support to the Brazilian trading session, although limited by the drop in iron ore in China, which pressured the shares of the mining company Vale, which alone holds about 15.5% of the Ibovespa.

Investors on the São Paulo stock exchange are also waiting for the potential consequences of a meeting this morning between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, this Monday. -fair.

According to the Ágora Investimentos team, all attention is focused on the Provisional Measure on fuels, which expires on Tuesday.

“Uncertainties about the reenactment of taxes on fuels put even more pressure on the behavior of inflation in the future – already shaken by the constant questions surrounding whether or not to maintain the target regime”, he noted in a report sent to clients.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON yielded 1.22%, at 84 reais, affected by the fall in iron ore futures contracts in China and Singapore, after the Chinese steel production center Tangshan was forced on Saturday to close part of its capacity in response to heavy pollution.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.85%, to 26.19 reais, and PETROBRAS ON gained 0.57%, to 29.75 reais, amid expectations linked to the reencumbrance of fuel prices, against the backdrop of modest variations in oil prices in the foreign market.

– BRADESCO PN showed an increase of 0.3%, at 13.34 reais, while ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN registered a negative variation of 0.16%, at 25.63 reais. Central Bank data showed that lending in Brazil dropped 15.3% in January compared to December.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON advanced 0.83%, at 3.64 reais, in a positive session for the consumer sector. The retailer also approved a new buyback program involving up to 40 million shares, equivalent to 1.39% of the total outstanding.

– ALLIAR ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, fell 7.67%, to 20.58 reais, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) denied a request for more time for the public offer to acquire shares (OPA) by the controller of the diagnostic medicine company. According to the company, the controller will resubmit the request to the OPA.

– IRB BRASIL ON, which is also no longer part of the Ibovespa, lost 5.44%, at 20.18 reais, after postponing the release of the fourth quarter results to March 8. The numbers are expected for this Monday, after the market closes.