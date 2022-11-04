The Support System for Creation and Cultural Projects (SACPC) -formerly Fonca- of the Ministry of Culture again delayed the payment of incentives to creators, who are waiting for the deposit corresponding to October.

Due to lack of payment, on the last day of the month they received, in writing, an apology from Juan Carlos Bonet, director of the SACPC.

“We write to you to offer an apology for the delays that have occurred in the process of dispersal of resources corresponding to the month of October 2022.

“We know that this stimulus It is an essential tool for your work. Due to setbacks, unfortunately this dispersion will take place from November 3. We appreciate your understanding and reiterate our commitment to continue working on improving this administrative process,” the letter reads.

But it ended on Thursday the 3rd and members of the program Young Creators had not received the payment, nor had members of the National System of Art Creators (SNCA)found REFORM.

The same thing happened in September: the Young Creators stimulus was settled on October 1.

In this regard, the painter Cecilia Barreto, part of the SNCA, reports that the beneficiaries signed an agreement that establishes that monthly deposits can be made any day within the month -from the 1st to the 31st-, a commitment not fulfilled now.

“We creators express total uncertainty and a lack of commitment from the institutions, as well as a lack of sensitivity, since we have people who depend on our work,” Barreto said in a message sent to Bonet.

We recommend you read: