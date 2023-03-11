Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, announced this Friday, March 10, the change of five ministries. An announcement that comes one day after the president celebrates one year in power and shortly after he had one of his biggest defeats in the Chamber of Deputies, that he said “no” to his tax reform proposal. .

It is the second big cabinet change. One day after completing one year in power, Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile, announced the appointment of five new ministers this Friday, March 10.

“I have worked intensely and honestly to serve all citizens without exception,” Boric said at the ceremony. And he added: “We have had difficulties, it is not possible to deny it.”

However, he stated: “Today I look to the future with optimism.”

“The year 2022 was not easy for all Chileans and it was not easy for the government either,” added the president.

He also referred to some challenges that the country was faced with, such as fires and the rise in the cost of living.

He also highlighted what he considered his government’s achievements, such as the fight against crime and the efforts that have been made to end the conflict in the south of the country. Likewise, he stated that “Chile’s fiscal accounts are the best in decades.”

“I have decided to make some changes in my cabinet, in its ministries and its secretariats,” Boric said.

And he added: “What motivates me to make these changes, despite what has been speculated in recent days (…) is to improve our response capacity to the emergencies that our citizens have,” said the president.

The new appointments

The first to be sworn in for his new position was Alberto van Klaveren, a diplomat and political scientist, who will hold the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was followed by Jéssica López who was named as the new Minister of Public Works.

For his part, Jaime de Aguirre, businessman and television director, will become the Ministry of Culture.

Jaime Pizarro, one of the figures of Chilean soccer, will take charge of the Ministry of Sport. And Aisén Etcheverry, a lawyer, will lead the Ministry of Science.

Antonia Urrejola (Foreign Relations), Juan Carlos Garcia (Public Works), Julieta Brodsky (Culture), Alexandra Benado (Sports) and Silvia Díaz (Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation) leave the cabinet.

The ministerial change was announced at the Palacio de la Moneda. The ceremony had a significant delay in the time that had been planned. According to multiple local media, it was due to last-minute negotiations.

News in development…