Although the proposed change at the top could give hope for a sudden change of projects, Square Enix still has several NFT and blockchain based games expected to arrive on the market starting from 2023 and 2024according to reports during a recent company financial briefing.

Together with the references on the unsatisfactory sales of Forspoken and the fact that even the “small and medium” games have not convinced the management, therefore also comes this further statement on the importance of projects related to NFT and blockchain for the future of Square Enix.

It must be said that these statements still come from Yosuke Matsuda, the current president who should be replaced by Takashi Kiryu in June, but for the moment these are the ideas for the company’s near future and probably won’t be canceled or changed any more. clean from one moment to the next.

On the other hand, Kiryu himself seems very interested in the “new areas” of the gaming market, considering how this “is changing its shape”, words that usually suggest a certain interest in this type of production. We don’t know, however, what these mysterious projects are, but it seems that several of them are planned for the next fiscal year.

“We hope you are looking forward to the blockchain games we have planned to launch,” said the president of Square Enix, explaining that there are not only the big traditional games on the way, such as Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. So far, this type of production has not met with great success, but we also look forward to seeing further developments.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has unveiled Symbiogenesis, one of these titles that presents itself as a sort of project that allows you to collect various drawings and artwork.