The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, was accused again on Thursday (5.Jan.2023) of receiving support from the Rio de Janeiro militia during her election campaign. She was re-elected as federal deputy (União Brasil-RJ) in 2022 with 213,706 votes – the most voted in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the newspaper The globe, Fábio Augusto de Oliveira Brasil, known as “Fabinho Varandão”, is accused of leading a paramilitary group that threatens residents of 10 neighborhoods of Belford Roxo, in the Baixada Fluminense region. The group also controls clandestine TV and internet services and the sale of gas.

On his Instagram profile, Fabinho, who is also city ​​councilor (MDB) and Secretary of Science and Technology of Belford Roxo, asked for votes for Daniela in 2022. “There in the ballot box, it is Daniela do Waguinho 4412 for deputy”, he wrote in a September 2022 publication.

Fabinho also celebrated the appointment of the deputy to the Ministry of Tourism. “I am proud to say that our dear Federal Deputy, Daniela do Waguinho, was announced as the new Minister of Tourism by our President Lula”, said.

The minister and her husband, wagon (União Brasil), mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), had already been accused of having a relationship with the family of former military police officer Juracy Alves Prudêncio for at least 4 years.

“Jura”, as the former PM is called, was convicted and arrested for leading a militia in Baixada Fluminense.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo also showed on Thursday (5.jan) that relatives of the former councilor from Belford Roxo Márcio Pagniez, known as Marcinho Bombeiro, campaigned for Daniela in 2022.

He has been imprisoned since 2019, accused of homicide by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and to lead the “Marcinho’s Troop, group that was part of a militia that operated in the neighborhood of Andrade de Araújo, in Belford Roxo.

In a note sent to Power360 on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.