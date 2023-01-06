Migrants, shipwreck off Lampedusa: infant and adult died

The patrol boats of Coast Guard they recovered, 38 miles off the coast of Lampedusai corpses of a adult it’s a newborn victims of a shipwreck. Another newborn was revived by rescuers. 30, however, were saved. The body of a woman was then recovered by one of the two Tunisian fishing boats that took care of the rescue of the migrants who ended up in the water. The victims of the shipwreck registered in the late morning therefore rise to three.

Migrants who died in the shipwreck: an investigation has been opened

The Public Prosecutor’s Office Agrigento opened an investigation into the shipwreck. The hypotheses of crime, against unknown persons, are of facilitation of illegal immigration and death as a result of another crime. The thirty survivors will be interrogated by the Flying Squad.

Migrants, 18-month-old baby from Lampedusa in helicopter rescue in Palermo

A baby of 18 months, of the 30 rescued in the shipwreck which occurred a few miles from Lampedusais being moved to Palermo in air ambulanceunder assisted ventilation. Other patients, about 7, are instead under observation at the Outpatient Clinic but their conditions are not serious. The two lifeless bodies recovered, an adult and a child, have not yet been seen by the doctors because the latter are busy providing relief to the survivors.

Migrants, Mayor Lampedusa; it’s like being at war, you need a task force

“We’ve never stopped here. I was hoping that with the arrival of winter the landings would stop but that hasn’t been the case today. Today is January 6 and since the first of the month there have been over 2,000 arrivals on the island. We had to deal with 7 rescues in the last 12 hours. Yesterday there was also one death, two more deaths today. We need to shine a light on Lampedusa and on the problem because here it is like being at war”.

So the mayor of Lampedusa Philip Manninofollowing the continuous landings that have been taking place on the island in the last few hours. “There are over 1,300 people inside the hotspot – he continues . Tomorrow the arrival of a humanitarian ship is expected which will take away about 500, perhaps even in the evening some will be transported on board ferries.The problem is that this continues to be a constant number, there is no respite, especially for the rescue machine, which I thank: they are exhausted people who work day and night Even the municipal administration machine works incessantly: from the search for coffins to the services of the hotspot, the sewers, the management of the small boats that are abandoned. We need to sit down, as soon as possible, around a table, at a national level, with everyone the entities involved, to make a task force “, concludes the mayor of Lampedusa.

